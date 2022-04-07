The April 8 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, after Dynamite went off the air. Thanks to WrestlingInc’s Eric Mutter for the following spoilers:

* Bryan Danielson defeated Trent Beretta with the LeBell Lock. This was a really good match

* Lexy Nair interviews Hook but he just said nothing and ate chips. Danhausen popped out of the trash to curse Hook. Hook threw the chip bag at him and left. Danhausen then ate the chips

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert and Ethan Page came out. They were interrupted by Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara. They went back & forth on the mic and Sammy said he wants a match, and will make their lives hell until he gets it. The crowd largely hated everyone here, including Guevara and Conti. It was said that the residual heat for their relationship is seeping into their crowd reactions

* Swerve Strickland defeated QT Marshall with a running kick to the back of the head. This was said to be a very good match with the crowd really into Swerve. FTW Champion Ricky Starks challenged Swerve to a tag team match in New Orleans next week, with Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Swerve and Keith Lee. Swerve didn’t accept officially, but it’s happening

* Red Velvet defeated Willow Nightingale to qualify for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. Velvet won with the Just Desserts kick. This was surprisingly good. Willow was super over with the crowd and really good in the ring. Velvet was good in the ring and hated by the crowd. There was one sloppy Lung Blower at the end, but otherwise this was a good match

* Jon Moxley defeated ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in an insane non-title match, which was the main event. Moxley won with the Bulldog Choke. This was described as a star-making performance for Yuta. The match was as good as the tag match that saw Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeat Yuta and Chuck Taylor at St. Patrick’s Day Slam.. After the match, Moxley, Danielson and William Regal all shook hands with Yuta to welcome him into the Blackpool Combat Club stable

