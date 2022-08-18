The August 19 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV, after the House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers:

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli came out with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. Claudio gave a shout-out to WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, who was in the front row. He then issued an open challenge for next week, and that was answered by Dustin Rhodes

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland retained over Private Party

* The Factory were shown playing cards backstage when Powerhouse Hobbs interrupted and flipped over the table. QT Marshall promised to take out Ricky Starks

* FTW Champion Hook retained over Zack Clayton. After the match, a promo aired with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker talking about going for the FTW Title

* Buddy Matthews defeated Serpentico. After the match, Miro came out and brawled with Matthews

* Athena defeated Penelope Ford. After the match, Red Velvet an Kiera Hogan attacked Athena and held her as AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill came out and destroyed Athena’s ring gear with a sledgehammer. She then came in and attacked Athena with the sledgehammer

* Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy defeated Parker Boudreaux, Slim J and Ari Daivari to advance in the AEW World Trios Titles tournament. Sonny Kiss interfered on behalf of The Trustbusters at one point, and Danhausen came out to curse The Trustbusters. The Best Friends won the match after Cassidy jumped off Taylor’s and Beretta’s shoulders with a splash to Slim J

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.