Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the Centre Videotron, in Québec, Canada and was broadcast on the TBS Station. Immediately following the show, AEW taped matches for its Rampage program, which airs on Friday. Below are the results to those matches. DO NOT CONTINUE READING IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS.

-Dustin Rhodes defeated The Butcher

-Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rose

-Mariah May defeated Nikita

-Roderick Strong def. Matt Menard. The Undisputed Kingdom ganged up on Menard after the match. The Best Friends tried to make the save, but the Young Bucks attacked them.