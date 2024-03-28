Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the Centre Videotron, in Québec, Canada and was broadcast on the TBS Station. Here are the big news items from the show.

-The Young Bucks defeated Private Party and Best Friends defeated the Undisputed Kingdom to advance in the tag team title tournament.

-It is announced that Big Bill & Ricky Starks will face Top Flight on this Saturday’s Collision in a tag team tournament matchup.

-Willow Nightingale wins the women’s four-way matchup and will challenge Julia Hart for the TBS Championship at the AEW Dynasty PPV on April 21st.

-Swerve Strickland defeated Konosuke Takeshita in the main event. He will now challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW world title at Dynasty. A contract signing between the two has been announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. The Butcher has been announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage. The Young Bucks will battle the Best Friends in the next round of the tag tournament on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.