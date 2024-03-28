WWE has announced new details on Speed.

The show, which will feature superstars in three-minute matches, will premiere on April 3rd on X, formerly known as Twitter. Corey Graves announced in a new post on social media that a tournament will be held to crown the first-ever WWE Speed Champion.

EVERY SECOND COUNTS ⏰@WWEGraves is here to introduce #WWESpeed! Your favorite Superstars will go head-to-head in 3 minute matches, where the WWE Speed Championship is the ultimate prize.#WWESpeed premieres April 3rd, exclusively on @X! pic.twitter.com/JTx2o9CNBi — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2024

WWE filed a trademark to Speed back in December, and held a few Speed matches ahead of Raw and SmackDown.