Friday’s taped Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 428,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.60% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 435,000 viewers for the Fyter Fest Night 1 show.

Rampage drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 21.42% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.17 key demo rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 21.31% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.17 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #11 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #64 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #65 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the highest key demo rating since April 22. The episode tied with the July 8 episode for the fourth-lowest total audience of the year so far for normal timeslot airings. The episode also drew the sixth-lowest key demographic rating of the year so far for normal timeslot airings. There was no major sports competition for Rampage this past week for Fyter Fest Night 2. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 1.60% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 21.42% from the previous week.

My Lottery Dream Home on Home & Garden TV topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 key demo rating, also drawing 1.489 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.115 million viewers, also drawing a 0.20 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

20/20 on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.892 million viewers, also drawing a 0.30 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.62 rating, also drawing 2.256 million viewers.

Friday’s taped Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Rampage was recorded earlier in the week from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, featuring full spoilers for the following line-up advertised ahead of time – John Silver and “Hangman” Adam Page vs. The Butcher and The Blade, a promo from Claudio Castagnoli, Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue and Ashley D’Amboise, a Rampage Rap Battle between Max Caster and Austin Gunn hosted by rapper Lil Scrappy, plus Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

