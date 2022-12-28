Friday’s taped Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 566,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 21.98% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 464,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 20% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.15 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.18 key demo rating represents 235,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 19.29% from the 197,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.18 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #15 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #51 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #76 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the highest total audience since April 8, and the highest key demo rating since the Grand Slam episode on September 23. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included two College Football games on ESPN, two NBA games on NBA-TV, one B1G Men’s College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, three College Basketball games on ESPN2, two Copa por Mexico soccer games on TUDN. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 21.98% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 20% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 3.90% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 30.76% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the taped Holiday Bash show, but airing on Christmas.

The College Football Bowl game between Wake Forest and Missouri on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.86 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.539 million viewers.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas on NBC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.806 million viewers, also drawing a 0.44 rating in the key demographic. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.55 rating, also drawing 2.376 million viewers.

Friday’s taped Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage was shot earlier in the week from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale for $300,000 with winners Top Flight and AR Fox with other teams as the opener, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen in a Title Eliminator Match, a promo by Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, a promo by Wardlow, plus Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Billy Gunn and AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens in the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode: 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 14 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 21 Episode: 480,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 28 Episode: 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 4 Episode: 455,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 11 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 18 Episode: 445,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 25 Episode: 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Black Friday episode in early 4pm ET episode)

December 2 Episode: 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 9 Episode: 457,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 16 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 23 Episode: 566,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Holiday Bash episode)

December 30 Episode:



2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.