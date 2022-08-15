Friday’s taped Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 528,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 12.82% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 468,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 13.33% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.15 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.17 key demo rating represents 222,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.27% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #10 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.17 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #5 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #61 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #64 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the highest total audience since the taped episode on April 8, and the highest key demo rating since the taped episode on April 22. There was some sports competition this week from two NFL Pre-season games on the NFL Network, and the Little League World Series. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 12.82% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 13.33% from the previous week.

The NFL Pre-season game between Green Bay and San Francisco on the NFL Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.42 key demo rating, also drawing 1.361 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.644 million viewers, also drawing a 0.23 key demo rating for the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.437 million viewers, also drawing a 0.33 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.44 rating, also drawing 1.927 million viewers.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 28.64% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 43.33% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was the very first episode of Rampage to ever air.

Friday’s taped Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Rampage aired from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, with the following line-up advertised – an interview with Bryan Danielson in his return, an interview with FTW Champion Hook, an interview with AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss, BeardHausen vs. The Gunn Club, AEW World Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Dante Martin and Skye Blue, plus Ari Daivari vs. Orange Cassidy, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

