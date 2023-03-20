Friday’s taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 474,000 viewers on TNT in the preempted midnight timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.04% from the previous week’s taped post-Revolution episode, which drew 447,000 viewers in the 7pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 20% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.15 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.18 key demo rating represents 235,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 19.9% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #26 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.18 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #19 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #80 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #74 ranking.

Rampage, which had a strong lead-in from the NCAA on TNT, drew the highest total audience since January 13, and the highest key demo rating since the Holiday Bash episode on December 23. This was the third-highest total audience of the year so far. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were above the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 6.04% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 20% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was up 19.1% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was up 38.46% from the previous year. The 2022 show also aired in a late 11:45pm timeslot due to the NCAA.

NCAA coverage dominated cable on Friday. The NCAA Tournament game between FDU and Purdue on TNT at 6:41pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.27 key demo rating. The FDU vs. Purdue game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.371 million viewers.

NCAA coverage on CBS also dominated broadcast TV on Friday. The 7pm NCAA Tournament game on CBS, which depended on the market, topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.887 million viewers. The 7pm NCAA game on CBS also topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.82 rating.

Friday’s taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Ontario, Canada, with the full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defending against Rey Fenix, Taya Valkyrie making her in-ring debut against enhancement talent Eva Wallace, Matt Menard and Chase Parker vs.The Bollywood Boyz, plus Daniel Garcia vs. AEW World Trios Champion Brody King in the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

