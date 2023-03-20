Joey Janela is not missing AEW.

Janela responded to a fan on Twitter who declared that Tony Khan and company made a mistake not re-signing the Bad Boy back in 2022. However, Janela has no hard feelings as he says that he’s happy to have his freedom, which allows him the time to take more bookings for GCW.

“I appreciate your enthusiasm but I get to Walk to the beat of my own drum, make my money, travel the world monthly. Tv is tv I’m not making a million dollars but the freedom is wonderful. I signed to wrestle omega and got 2 matches out of it that fans love still! I’m GCW 4 life!”

Janela’s contract with AEW expired in May 2022. In previous interviews, he has been critical of his former boss, Tony Khan, for his booking decisions. You can read about that here.