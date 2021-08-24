AEW has announced eight matchups for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which features top stars Thunder Rosa, The Lucha Bros, Matt Hardy, and Orange Cassidy in action. Check out the lineup below.

-Shawn Dean versus Powerhouse Hobbs

-Dark Order vresus Kal Herro/Isaiah Moore

-Dante Martin versus Alan Angels

-Orange Cassidy/Chuck Taylor/Wheeler YUTA versus Matt Hardy/The Hybrid-2

-Thunder Rosa versus Heather Reckless

-Kris Statlander versus Selene Grey

-Aaron Solo/Nick Comoroto versus The Lucha Bros

-Varsity Blonds versus Brayden Lee/Ren Jones