AEW officials have reportedly asked WarnerMedia to “stop all promotion of Jeff Hardy” following his latest DUI arrest.

We noted before how shortly after we broke the news of Hardy’s arrest here on WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday afternoon, AEW stopped advertising the Triple Threat Ladder Match for Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, which was scheduled to feature The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW has asked WarnerMedia to stop all promotion of Hardy “in any commercials or anywhere else.” The request was to be effective immediately.

There is still no confirmation on the Ladder Match being changed, but it’s believed that Jeff will not be wrestling on Dynamite.

Furthermore, The Hardys’ status for Saturday’s AAA Triplemania event in Tijuana is also up in the air. While they are still advertised to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico, word is that AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will likely end up replacing The Hardys if they are pulled over Jeff’s arrest. The AAA titles would be on the line in that match, if changed.

It was reported last night that Hardy was released from the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, after paying the $3,500 surety bond via bail bondsman, at around 7pm ET. His first hearing was scheduled for today at 1:30pm ET, but the hearing is now listed as cancelled.

As originally reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com yesterday afternoon, Hardy was arrested late Monday night in Volusia County, Florida and charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. You can click here for the original report, along with Hardy’s mugshot photo, and you can click here for the previous update with details on why Hardy was stopped by police in the first place, and news on where he was at on Sunday evening before the arrest.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on The Hardys.

