Jeff Hardy was released from the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida earlier tonight.

As originally reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com this afternoon, Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida and charged with second degree misdemeanor Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second degree misdemeanor Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. Hardy received a surety cash bond of $3,500 – $500 for the license charges, and $2500 for the DUI, which has been paid. You can click here for the original report, along with Hardy’s mugshot photo, and you can click here for the previous update with details on why Hardy was stopped by police in the first place, and news on where he was at on Sunday evening before the arrest.

In an update, Volusia County court records show that Hardy was bonded out of jail at 7:07pm ET. He paid the $3,500 surety bond via bail bondsman to get released.

We noted earlier how Hardy was scheduled for his first court appearance tomorrow, Tuesday, June 14 at 1:30pm ET. However, the county court records now list the first appearance as canceled.

It was also reported earlier how AEW was no longer advertising the Triple Threat Ladder Match for Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, scheduled to feature The Hardys, The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express. That match is still not being advertised in new tweets by the company, but they have not officially announced that the bout was nixed. Furthermore, The Hardys are still scheduled to face Dragon Lee and Dralistico at AAA’s Triplemania XXX event in Tijuana, Mexico this Saturday, June 18.

