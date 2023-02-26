AEW has reportedly offered a contract to a top name on the independent circuit.

According to Fightful Select, the promotion has signed women’s star Ashley D’Amboise. As of now, it is now known if this will be a tiered or full-time contract.

What is known is that management is a big fan of D’Amboise, who first debuted for AEW two years ago at Daily’s Place. She has worked 20+ dates for the company since, including a big tag team match on Rampage against Britt Baker and current women’s champion, Jamie Hayter.

Aside from her work in AEW, D’Amboise has wrestled on episodes of NWA television, as well as a match in IMPACT against top superstar, Deonna Purrazzo.

