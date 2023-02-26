Nigel McGuinness will be making a special appearance for a popular promotion.

The English legend will be at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament taking place this spring. The shows take place on May 27th, May 28th, and May 29th. The former ROH world Champion is expected to be there on every single night.

🚨 SUPER STRONG STYLE 16 ‼️ EXCLUSIVE NEWS 🎉 Nigel McGuiness will be appearing at #SSS16 What will this mean for Super Strong Style 16? 🎟️ Tickets will be on sale 8am tomorrow! #PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/5rjg7nGikq — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 26, 2023

McGuinness’s latest stint in wrestling was him doing commentary in WWE for the NXT and NXT UK brands. He also worked on the NXT Level Up program.