Plans always change in pro wrestling, and that is no different for WWE in 2023.

According to Fightful Select, there were a number of matchups and angles that were altered at the start of the year, ones that would have taken place at the company’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 39 from Los Angeles, California. Check out notes from the report below.

-Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania was considered at one point. Flair was expected to return to the Raw brand after her hiatus but Ronda Rousey taking time off forced WWE to adjust and Flair defeated Rousey for the title. Belair is now facing Asuka at Mania, and Ripley will be taking on Belair. A big dream match for many fans has been Belair vs. Ripley, but that was not discussed for this year.

-A Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre WWE title match was discussed for WrestleMania as well. This plan would have seen the Undisputed Titles split so there could be multiple championship matches at the show. However, McIntyre’s pairing with Sheamus took off and Rollins moved on to Logan Paul. Rhodes was always slated to win the Royal Rumble.

