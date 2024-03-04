Championships… everywhere!

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay

All Star Eight-Man Scramble: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Hook vs. Lance Archer vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Continental Crown: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Darby Allin & Sting (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

AEW World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Revolution 2024

Live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, South Carolina! Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, and Excalibur are on the call for the PPV tonight!

Match #1. AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) w/ The Patriarchy vs. Daniel Garcia

Lock up to start as Garcia backs Cage up into a corner. Cage feigns an ankle injury and connects with a swinging neckbreaker. Chin lock by Cage but Garcia fights out and mounts him in the corner, only for Cage to dump him over the top and to the floor. Cage dives off the top with a crossbody to the floor as both men barely make it in before the count. Cage slaps Garcia around a bit and tries the Killswitch but gets chop blocked for his troubles. Inverted dragon screw leg whip by Garcia and some stomps to the ankle. Ankle lock in the middle of the ring but Cage pushes him off and to the floor. Garcia returns and gets dumped to the other side. Nick Wayne charges at Garcia on the outside but gets back body dropped into the front row. Cage now wants the count out victory but Garcia fights his way in. Running elbow by Garcia before mounting Cage in the corner and delivering ten punches. Dragon screw leg whip by Garcia takes Cage down to the mat from the top rope. Majistral cradle by Garcia for two. Baseball slide by Garcia on the outside and now Garcia Irish whips Cage hard over the steel steps. Mama Wayne and Killswitch are there, too. Back inside the ring and Cage hits a backbreaker but misses a diving splash off the top and Garcia rolls into an ankle lock Cage fights off and tries to go up top, but gets caught and planted with a deadlift tear drop suplex for two. Cage distracts the referee and Killsiwtch chokeslams Garcia! Diving splash by Cage only gets two. Killswitch looks to get involved and Matt Menard is here to post him. Mama Wayne tries to get involved but Menard and Killswitch fight to the back. Cage tries a spear but the ankle buckles and he walks right into a piledriver! One, two, no! 2.9999. Jackknife cover by Garcia but Cage grabs the ropes. Mama Wayne distracts the referee on the far side as Wayne hits Garcia from behind, allowing Cage to finish this one with the Killswitch.

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Christian Cage

Rating: ***1/2. Garcia is a star and Christian was the perfect foil. The story of the ankle and Garcia not being able to overcome the odds made for some good drama here.

Lexi says Danielson told her that he can make Eddie tap out, and here we go.

Match #2. AEW Continental Crown: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

No outside interference, everyone is barred from ringside, and it’s a 60-minute time limit. Those are apparently the Continental Crown rules. Renee is in the back as Kingston warms up behind the curtain. Kingston is dedicating this match to Jun Akiyama. Leg kicks by Danielson as Kingston welcomes more kicks. Kingston fires back some palm strikes of his own and a Saito suplex out of nowhere. Suicide dive by Kingston but his knee is hurt. Stiff chops by Kingston on the apron but he misses the last one and hits the post. Suplex by Danielson off the apron to the floor! Danielson focuses his attack on the arm and shoulder of Kingston now, following up with a shotgun dropkick off the top. Danielson comes off the top again but Kingston catches him and sends him overhead with an exploder. DDT by Kingston gets two. Stretch Plum by Kingston in the middle of the ring before transitioning to some hammer and anvil elbows. Danielson sends Kingston into the corner and follows up with a pair of running dropkicks in the corner. PK to the back of Kingston and a BRUTAL Dragon suplex. Two count. Roundhouse kicks by Danielson in the corner as he sets Kingston up on the top rope. Running dropkick by Danielson now staggers Kingston, and Danielson capitalizes with an avalanche butterfly suplex, before perfectly transitioning into the Lebell Lock! Kingston somehow fights his way to the bottom rope. Spinning back fist by Kingston out of nowhere and the Northern Light’s Bomb! Only a two count. Danielson steps on the hand and then punts it! YES chant by Danielson and he drilled Kingston with the Busaiku Knee! Wrist trapped stomps to the face by Danielson! Triangle choke by Danielson but Kingston is trying to make a frame to give himself some air. Kingston gives the thumbs up! Roundhouse kicks by Danielson but Kingston eats them! Half-and-half suplex by Kingston but Danielson rolls out. Kingston does the same! One more and Danielson eats this one! Both guys trade hard open hand strikes in the center of the ring and Danielson stumbles. Knees by Kingston and BRUTAL open hands by Danielson! Kingston fires back with left hands as per the right hand is injured, but Danielson runs into a clothesline. Powerbomb by Kingston with a high stack! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW Continental. Crown Champion: Eddie Kingston

Rating: ****1/2. Yep. Two of my favorites. Everything I wanted out of it. The struggle was real. Just great, great stuff. The story of Danielson trying to take away Kingston’s power hand was great and played into the finish.

After the match, Danielson extends the hand, and then withdraws it. Twice. Third time and Danielson extends the hand and Kingston accepts it. The entire arena is chanting for Kingston as Danielson raises his hand. What a moment.

Match #3. All-Star Eight-Man Scramble: Brian Cage vs. Lance Archer vs. Magnus vs. Wardlow vs. Dante Martin vs. Hook vs. Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Welp, let’s try our best. Quickly it’s Meat Madness, as Archer/Hobbs/Cage/Wardlow do battle. DVD by Cage to Hobbs. Archer goes Old School twice. Hook and Magnus take on Jericho and Martin and get almost “mini meat” chants. Jericho dives over the top to Hobbs on the outside. Martin with a dive to Wardlow and Magnus with a tornillo to Archer. Hook heads up to top and takes Cage out with an axe handle to the floor. Enziguiri by Magnus to Martin but now we’ve got all eight separate corners. Four-way superplex! Frog Splash by Martin to Cage. Martin backflips over Jericho and dives to Cage on the far side. Martin slips on a dive on the other side and rebounds and comes off the middle rope with a crossbody to Jericho. Cutter by Magnus on Dante gets two. Double underhook backbreaker by Magnus to Martin and a running Meteora in the corner. Magnus goes up top but Archer hip tosses him halfway across the ring. MEAT. MEAT. MEAT. Chokeslam to Magnus for two. Archer wants the Blackout but Jericho is here and it’s a double suplex to Archer and a stereo Lionsault! Two count. Hobbs takes Archer down with a big clothesline and a running powerslam. Suplex by Cage to Hobbs. Short-arm lariat to Hook by Cage but Wardlow is here and it’s a German suplex to cage. German to Archer. German to Magnus. German to Martin. Pop-up spinebuster to Cage! Wardlow wants the powerbomb on Cage but Hook sneaks in and locks in the rear naked choke. Liontamer by Jericho AS Hook has the choke! Cage breaks it up with superkicks. German by Hook to Cage and he stares down Jericho. Northern Light’s suplex to Jericho but Hobbs breaks up the pin. Hobbs misses a charge in the corner and gets dropkicked to the floor by Jericho. World’s Most Dangerous Slam to Jericho on the floor. Jericho with a fog machine to the face of Hobbs… kind of. Rising knee and F5 to Hook by Cage. Headbutt and a huge lariat by Wardlow. Powerbomb to Cage! Sit-out side slam by Dante to Magnus. Archer breaks up the pin but Dante catches him with the Red Eye. Pounce by Wardlow and Hook locks in the RedRum again! Huge headbutt by Wardlow and the big lariat. Powerbomb to Dante and Wardlow gets the win!

Winner: Wardlow

Rating: ***1/4. I mean, this was just move-for-move madness. Wardlow is the right guy to win and I haven’t taken a breath in 14 minutes.

Match #4. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Cassidy is taped up, especially on the back and ribs. Cassidy goes pocket hands early but Strong takes advantage and sends Cassidy to the floor. Backbreaker on the apron by Strong. Cassidy quickly with a suicide dive to the outside and a diving crossbody off the top. Two count. Strong with a mat return and a trio of backbreakers. Hard chops by Strong in the corner. Cassidy goes up top but Strong follows him up and GUTWRENCH POWERBOMBS HIM ON THE TURNBUCKLE. Cassidy is in trouble and rolls to the outside, as Strong toys with him with some Orange boots. Cassidy looks for the Satellite DDT but Strong holds on and converts it into a gut buster. Strong wants End of Heartache but Cassidy counters into Stundog Millionaire! Strong eats it and locks in the Stronghold, but Cassidy fights his way to the ropes. Satellite DDT now by Cassidy and he heads up top… Diving DDT by Cassidy! Two count. Big boots by Cassidy now before heading up top once more… Panama Sunrise! One, two, no! Cassidy wants the Orange Punch but he gets caught with a half-and-half backbreaker. Jumping knee by Strong and he hits the ropes looking for a Sick Kick but he eats an Orange Punch! Cassidy wants Beach Break but stumbles, gets up, and gets it! Strong gets his boot on the bottom rope. Cassidy wants the Orange Punch but Strong connects with a huge knee! End of Heartache! One, two, three!

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Roderick Strong

Rating: ***3/4. RODERICK STRONG FINALLY GETS A TITLE! Cassidy sold everything the entire match and his injuries finally caught up to him.

KYLE OREILLY IS BACK!!!! KYLE HUGS RODERICK STRONG AND BENNETT AND TAVEN GIVES KYLE THE SHIRT! Kyle gives it back to Roderick and whispers something in his ear before walking to the back, looking very emotional.

Match #5. FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Moxley and Claudio have shoulder pads on a la the Road Warriors. Dax and Claudio trade some palm strikes as Moxley gets the tag… and so does Cash. Chops by Moxley but a back body drop and dropkick by Cash. One count. Dax in now with a Russian Leg Sweep to Claudio. Cash in with some heavy chops in the corner and some mounted punches in the corner, but Claudio dumps him over the top and he lands hard on the ribs. Gutwrench by Claudio for two. Moxley in now and he grapevines the legs and locks in a head scissors. Dax is worried so he breaks it up before a tap. Double stomp by Claudio to Cash on the outside apron leads to a superplex by Moxley. Two count. Dax gets the hot tag and clothslines everyone. Short-arm lariat to Moxley and a roll up on Claudio for two. Springboard crossbody by Dax and a roll up for two. Dax gets posted as Claudio takes Cash out with a brutal lariat. Powerslam by Claudio to Dax and he somehow got busted open bad. Two count. Fireman’s carry by Moxley into an assisted Air Raid Crash y BCC for a 2.99. Spike piledriver by FTR! Two count. Moxley on the top rope now and FTR looks for the PowerPlex but Claudio makes the save. Moxley picks up Dax on his shoulders and Claudio walks the ropes… Doomsday European Uppercut! Dax lands hard on the shoulder but BCC only gets two. Dax clotheslines Moxley over the top so Claudio fights both FTR members off. Dax ducks and looks for Shatter Machine but Moxley comes out of nowhere with a cutter and Claudio gets the Big Swing on Cash! Dropkick by Moxley and a two count. Dax goes up top and Moxley meets him there, biting the face. Cash comes out of nowhere and dumps Claudio over the top. Powerbomb/Rough Ryder combo by FTR to Moxley! One, two… no! Shatter Machine! One, two, no! Claudio pulls Cash outside… Neutralizer on the floor! Here’s Dax! Piledriver on the floor! Paradigm Shift inside the ring for two! Moxley has the rear naked choke locked in and Cash tries to make the save but Claudio dives on him and locks in another choke! Dax goes out!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ****. Another excellent outing between these guys, and better than their match on Dynamite. Moxley and Claudio as a team have gelled immediately and FTR can lose forever and it won’t matter.

After the match, all four guys stare each other down, almost respectfully, as we exit the ring.

Match #6. AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) w. Luther & Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo

May comes out as Toni Storm in her old gear and intro, before we get the Timeless one. Both women trade hammer locks and arm drags to start. Storm gets out-wrestled early so she rolls to the outside with help from Luther the Butler, but Purrazzo connects with a baseball slide. Arm drag by Purrazzo as Toni backs the referee into the corner and connects with a donkey kick low on Purrazzo. Storm in control now with some mounted punches and a clothesline. Palm strike by Purrazzo that drops Storm, but Storm fires back with some strikes of her own. Running knee lift by Purrazzo and a side Russian Leg Sweep. Purazzo holds on and floats over to the Fujiwara. Storm escapes but walks into a pump kick to the face. Lethal Combination by Purrazzo gets a long two and she’s frustrated. Purrazzo charges in the corner but Storm drop toe holds her in the middle buckle. Running hip attack in the corner by Storm and a spike DDT! Two count. Purrazzo wants another pump kick but Storm holds on and transitions into her ankle lock, the Break a Leg. Purrazzo kicks Storm to the apron before booting her to the floor, but Luther catches her, so Purrazzo dives on both of them. Tieres driver back in the ring for Purrazzo before locks in the Fujiawara. Purrazzo holds on and rolls through, locking in the Venus de Milo. Storm is tapping but Luther is distracting the referee. Mariah May gets involved on the far side but gets kicked in the face, however Purrazzo walks right into the Storm Zero. One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

Rating: ***. Feel like this isn’t the end of this one and that’s fine by me.

Match #7. Konosuke Takeshita vs Will Ospreay

Hard palm strike by Opreay early, as Callis joins commentary. Hurricanrana by Ospreay and he lays in some heavy lumber to Takeshita in the corner. Elbows by Takeshita now and here’s the Takeshita-line! Delayed vertical superplex for one. Takeshita now enjoying the hatred from the fans as Ospreay fires some chops back. Takeshita looks for a hip toss but Ospreay dives for an abdominal stretch. Takeshita tosses him anyway but Ospreay flies in from the outside with a springboard elbow. Ospreay hits the ropes and comes back with a handspring corkscrew kick. Takeshita rolls outside and Ospreay follows with a perfect plancha. Back suplex by Ospreay but it only gets a one count. Kawada kicks by Ospreay now and a huge chop. Ospreay hits the ropes and Takeshita pops him up into a sit-out inverted F10. Tope con hilo by Takeshita! Diving senton off the top by Takeshita but Ospreay gets his knees up. Sky Twister Press by Ospreay but he lands on his feet and Takeshita is there with a HIGH ANGLE German suplex! Brutal. Two count. Stiff elbows by Takeshita but he runs into an enziguiri. One Man Spanish Fly by Ospreay! Elbow city now as both guys trade leather. Sneaky superkick by Ospreay and Takeshita hits the deck! Rolling elbow by Ospreay and Takeshita almost look like he’s out. The referee looks like he wants to stop the match but Takeshita says he wants to continue. Takeshita grabs the boot of Ospreay and gives him a heck of a receipt. Make that two. Ospreay won’t go down! Kawada kicks by Ospreay but the mother of all elbows floors Ospreay. Takeshita looks for the Last Ride but Ospreay lands on his feet and catches him with a hook kick. Tiger Driver! Two count. Oscutter attempt but Takeshita counters with the Blue Thunder Bomb! One, two, no! FIGHT FOREVER chants now and it’s well deserved. Rolling German by Takeshita is blocked but Takeshita blocks an Oscutter out of the corner, but not a springboard Oscutter off the ropes! Only two. Hidden Blade is being called for but he walks into a lariat. Ospreay rolls his shoulder and is out before the three. Takshita puts Ospreay on the top now and follows with a huge headbutt. Ospreay escapes and it’s Cheeky Nandos. Takeshita blocks a hurricanrana and picks up Ospready from a deadlift, AVALANCHE BRAINBUSTER! HE MISSES THE TURNBUCKLE! TWO COUNT. POWERDRIVE KNEE BY TAKESHITA! TWO COUNT. WHAT’S HAPPENING. Ospreay’s back is already black and blue as he landed partially on the turnbuckle. Takeshita drops the kneepad and Ospreay catches the knee. Stundog Millionaire by Ospready and the Poisonrana! Stormbreaker is blocked and it’s a pumphandle into a tombstone INTO A WHEELBARROW SUPLEX. OSPREAY POPS UP. HIDDEN BLADE. ONE COUNT. Takeshita counters Stormbreaker again and runs through Ospreay with a lariat. Ospreay counters the Powerdrive Knee with a powerbomb! Styles Clash by Ospreay! 2.99! TIGER DRIVER 91 BY OSPREAY. HIDDEN BLADE. ONE. TWO. THREE.

Winner: Will Ospreay

Rating: *****. Welp. That’s it. Pack it in. Yes there were too many kickouts. Yes there were too many finishers. I don’t care. This match brought me to my feet about a dozen times and this solidifies both men as staples of this company for years to come. Unbelievable “debut” for Ospreay.

Kyle Fletcher, Will Ospreay’s best friend, has made his way down to ringside and he will defend his ROH TV title against him on Dynamite.

Match #8. AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland w/ Prince Nana

Jim Ross joins the commentary table for this one. Joe with jabs to everyone and kudos to this crowd still being on their feet after the last match. Joe walks away from a Swerve dive with the ease. Elbow suicida by Joe to Swerve and an enziguiri to a charging Hangman. Swerve low bridges Joe and Page catches him with a fallaway slam. Swerve kips up and boots Page in the teeth. Bottom rope assisted shotgun dropkick by Swerve to Page. Belly-to-belly by Joe to Page and a facewash in the corner. Powerbomb by Joe right into a Boston Crab… into an STF! Joe traps the arm but Swerve makes the save. Joe sets Swerve up on the top and looks for the Muscle Buster but Swerve lowers his center of gravity and pulls Joe up top. Joe headbutts Swerve to the floor and Page tries a powerbomb, but can’t. Swerve rolls in and he tries a powerbomb, but can’t. Swerve and Page come together and BOTH powerbomb Joe! Swerve and Page hockey fight but Page settles for a clothesline to the back of the head. Swerve baits Page and rolls him up for two, as Joe breaks it up. Swerve sends Joe to the floor and hits a pump kick off the apron to the face of Joe. Page and Swerve trade tombstone attempts until Page gets free, moonsaults off the middle rope, and THEN tombstones Swerve. Page counters an STO in a hip toss on Joe. Big boot by Page. Swerve blocks a Deadeye and plants Page with a powerbomb. Complete Shot by Swerve but Joe breaks up the pin. Running elbow by Joe in the corner to Page and a huge chop to the throat of Swerve. Joe looks for the Muscle Buster to Page and hits it! Swerve comes off the top with the Swerve Stomp to Joe! Swerve with the House Call to Joe but he stalks Page instead! Housecall to Page! Two count. Joe and Swerve trade elbows and Joe lays in some Kawada kicks. Kokina Clutch by Joe but Swerve counters with a Pele kick. Big boot in the corner by Swerve and a huge corner DDT. Swerve tries to go up top again and crushes Joe with a 450 splash! Swerve heads back up top again, looking for the Swerve Stomp… and he gets it! Page pulls the referee out by the feet and then dumps him on the floor on the outside. Page drills Swerve with the title belt twice, and then follows with a pair of Buckshots to Joe. Joe has the three count but there’s no referee. By the time Bryce Remsberg gets to the ring, Page only gets two. Page looks for another Buckshot but Joe is in there with the Kokina Clutch! Spiral Tap by Swerve as he takes out both guys! Nana gives Swerve the crown to use but Swerve gives it back and says he doesn’t need it. Swerve rolls up Joe for what would have been a three count, but Page grabs the referee and ground and pounds him… completely losing his mind! Enziguiri to Joe and Page hits the Buckshot on Swerve. Muscle Buster to Swerve but Swerve blocks it. Buckshot to Joe. Buckshot by Swerve to Page off the top! JML Driver by Swerve! Samoa Joe with the half-and-half suplex to Swerve through the ropes! Joe locks in the Kokina Clutch to Page and the referee is here… Page taps!

Winner and STILL AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: ****. These dudes had an impossible task of following Takeshita and Ospreay, but they delivered. The Hangman/Swerve story played out great, and Joe looked like an absolute beast here.

Justin Roberts announces Ric Flair, and the special guest timekeeper… Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat! This is so cool. Magnum TA, Nikita Koloff, and Scotty Riggs are sitting front row.

Match #9. Tornado Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks

The Bucks are wearing robes to the ring a la Rocky Balboa. Darby makes his way to the ring and he looks terrifyingly motivated. A video package of Sting’s “Final Showtime” is shown, with him sitting in an empty theater watching his old matches, along with pictures of himself throughout the years. After the video cuts, Sting looks at the camera and says… “It’s showtime. Showtime, for the last time… let’s do this.” Sting’s son comes out as Captain America Sting. Sting’s other son is out in red and black sting! STING IS HERE TO METALLICA’S SEEK AND DESTROY. THIS IS EVERYTHING. SUICIDE DIVE BY DARBY AND HERE WE GO! Stinger Splashes by both guys in stereo. Sting calls his son’s in and they deliver some Stinger Splashes too! Spinebuster by Sting and a double Scorpion Death Lock! Bucks break free and Sting throws Nicholas into the guard rail a few time and Sting’s kids set up a few tables. Matt gets sent into the front row and now Darby finds a ladder. Nick pokes Sting in the eye but gets military pressed on the floor. Matt gets back body dropped on the floor and Darby is here off the top with a Coffin Drop! Sting finds a pane of glass? Make that two. Oh okay, GC f’n W, Sting. The glass gets laid across some chairs at ringside as Sting finds a bat. The fight spills to the crowd as Darby gets Falcon Arrow’d off the stage through a table! Sting looks for the Scorpion Death Drop but Matt counters with a superplex off the stage on the far side! Double powerbomb by The Bucks to Darby on a ladder in the ring. Running Code Red and an over the top Stunner in return by Darby. Darby now sets up a ladder in the ring and introduces Nick’s head into the steel steps about five times. Darby lays Nicholas on top of the glass and heads up to the top of the ladder inside the ring. Senton by Darby OFF THE LADDER AND MATT PULLS NICK AWAY. DARBY GOES THROUGH THE GLASS AND BOUNECES OFF THE CHAIRS AND THERE IS BLOOD EVERYWHERE. MY GOD. Inside the ring, the Bucks try to double suplex Sting through a table but Sting fights out. Matt mocks Sting and tries a Stinger Splash, but eats an enziguiri from Nick. Sting chokes Matt almost unconscious and climbs the ladder. Nick low blows Sting and powerbombs him through the table… but Sting pops up! STING FIGHTS BACK! THE BUCKS THROW STING THROUGH A GLASS PANE! LOW BLOW TO STING! Scorpion Death Drop to Sting by Matt gets two. Matt tries to grab a title belt from the table but Ricky Steamboat throat thrusts him! Matt grabs the other belt and tries to hit Sting but Ric Flair jumps on Sting to protect him. DOUBLE SUPERKICK TO FLAIR! DOUBLE SUPERKICK TO STEAMBOAT! Matt drills Sting in the face with the belt but Sting is out at two! Sting is on his feet, barely, and The Bucks are picking their spot. “WE’RE NOT SORRY, WE HATE YOU” mocking the Flair and Michaels spot. STING EATS THE SUPERKICKS AND POUNDS HIS CHEST. Scorpion Death Drop to Nick but Matt makes the save at two. EVP Trigger to Sting gets a 2.99! Bucks shake Sting’s hand and look for another EVP Trigger and they nail it. STING IS OUT AT ONE! Sting’s mouth is full of blood and he’s laughing in their face! Double superkick to Sting. Bucks look for the TK Driver but Darby is here and throws Nick through a table off the top! Scorpion Death Drop by Sting! Two count. Darby with a Coffin Drop off the top and Sting locks in the Scorpion Death Lock! MATT TAPS! MATT TAPS! MATT TAPS! STING AND DARBY WIN!

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: Sting & Darby Allin

Rating: ****. I have no idea how to rate this but all I can say is that this was something I’ll never forget. This was a complete car crash and Darby took possibly the worst bump I’ve ever seen. This is how a legend like Sting deserves to finish his career.

Darby grabs the mic and says we’ve got three minutes left on PPV and everyone chants for Sting. Sting says “Thank you, Greensboro.” Sting thanks Ric Flair for the 45-minute draw in 1988. Sting just wanted tonight to be a night that fans don’t forget, and it is Sting saying that tonight is a night he will never forget. “Thank you, Sting!” chants echo through the arena. Sting thanks the greatest tag team partner he’s ever had in Darby Allin, and he wonders how many stitches he’d need after tonight. Sting says he’s kind of old now, but he’s still a risk taker, like he was in his old days. “You still got it!” chants. Sting says he’s getting cues as the signal fades to black, but I’m sure we’ll see whatever happens on AEW’s YouTube page soon.

Final Thoughts: If this isn’t the best PPV I’ve ever seen, it’s in the top five. Go out of your way to watch the whole show from start to finish. Sting’s last match, Danielson vs. Kingston, Takeshita vs. Ospreay, FTR vs. BCC, Strong vs. Cassidy… I mean, I don’t know what else there is to say. Revolution over-delivered and there’s not a single wrestling fan that can walk away from this show saying they didn’t enjoy themselves. How AEW follows up on Dynamite, however, remains to be seen. 9.5/10.