Shawn Spears will be in action next week.

After making his shocking return in front of the WWE Universe at the WWE NXT show last Tuesday night, attacking Ridge Holland, former AEW star Shawn Spears has been announced for in-ring action on next week’s WWE NXT Roadblock show.

No opponent for Spears has been announced.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for WWE NXT Roadblock 2024.

WWE NXT ROADBLOCK (3/5/2024)

* Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley (WWE Women’s Tag Titles)

* Wolf Dogs (c) vs. Chase U (NXT Tag Titles)

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Carmelo Hayes (NXT Title Eliminator)

* Dijak vs. Joe Gacy (Asylum Match)

* Shawn Spears vs. TBA

Make sure to join us here on Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 results coverage.