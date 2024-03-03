Despite rumors to the contrary, Ricky Starks is still absolutely “#AllElite.”

Fightful Select spoke with sources within All Elite Wrestling this week about rumors making the rounds claiming that “Absolute” Ricky Starks was a free agent, and that his AEW contract had expired.

The report states that the source within AEW noted that it would be news to the company, as Starks is still very much under an active contract for the foreseeable future.

Starks has not wrestled in AEW since he and Big Bill lost the AEW World Tag-Team Championships to Darby Allin and Sting at the AEW Dynamite show back on February 7, 2024 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Exactly when Starks’ deal with AEW is up is not clear.

