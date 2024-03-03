The AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view goes down tonight from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring the retirement match of “The Icon” Sting.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, Fightful Select has released some spoilers and backstage notes from the show.

– Among those backstage at the show this evening are Nick Wayne, Matt Hardy, as well as Brittany Jade and Emily Jaye, who teamed up recently in Ring Of Honor. Steve Maclin from TNA is expected at the show to support his wife, Deonna Purrazzo, for her AEW Women’s Championship match against “Timeless” Toni Storm. Jeff Hardy isn’t expected at the show, as he is still recovering from injuries.

– There is no AEW Collision on March 23 due to the NCAA tournament.

– The AEW Dynasty pay-per-view is expected to be announced tonight. The latest word going around is that the show will emanate from the midwest, as the company is scheduled to run Peoria, Illinois on April 20. That weekend or the following weekend is expected to host the show.

– Despite rumors to the contrary, Shohei Ohtani and Hikaru Shida are not married.

– There hasn’t been much going around in terms of edicts from other companies around Sting, in terms of paying tribute to him for his retirement tonight.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Revolution 2024 results coverage.