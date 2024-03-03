– Lex Luger has been confirmed for tonight’s AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. “The Total Package” took to social media on Sunday and announced that he will be at tonight’s show for the retirement match of his longtime friend, “The Icon” Sting.

“My how time flys by,” he wrote. “Tonight is gonna be so special!” He added, “Love you my friend.”

— Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 3, 2024

Ahead of tonight’s retirement bout, where Sting joins forces with Darby Allin to defend their AEW World Tag-Team Championships against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag-Team match, several other wrestlers have surfaced on social media to share their favorite Sting memories and to comment on his farewell at tonight’s pay-per-view.

Featured below are comments from Ric Flair, Tony Schiavone, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray, Danhausen, Matt Cardona, Dr. Britt Baker, Bryce Remsburg, Dr. Michael J. Sampson, QT Marshall, Mike Bennett and Dustin Rhodes.

Getting Ready To See One Of The All Time Greats Walk Away From Something With A Smile On His Face Knowing That He Has Entertained The World His Entire Career! Thank You @Sting! LFG! #AEWRevolution @AEW pic.twitter.com/VstIp0ZT4Q — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 3, 2024

Tonight is @Sting’s Last Match. My only picture with Sting is the “Sting” that was at my first grade birthday party. What a legendary career! pic.twitter.com/CX1bmO9T3J — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 3, 2024

An honor and privilege to take care of the icon @Sting @AEW @AEWonTV Proud to be there for his last match this sunday on PPV #AEWRevolution #aewteammedical pic.twitter.com/pIBehh6xFi — Michael J Sampson, DO FAOASM (@DocSampson13) March 2, 2024

Your face paint ruined my shirt…luckily, my style has changed since! (Although it’s hung up in my closet) The 10 year old inside was so stoked to get to do this! Congratulations @Sting on a tremendous career. @AEW #Revolution will be a can’t miss event! pic.twitter.com/Lk5G7VgrWe — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) March 2, 2024