All Elite Wrestling will be taping Collision again next week.

After the company returns to the pay-per-view arena for their AEW Revolution 2024 show this evening at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina featuring the retirement of WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting, AEW will tape next week’s episode of Collision on Thursday night.

AEW Dynamite will go down live this Wednesday night, March 6, 2024, at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

The company will return to the same market the following night, Thursday, March 7, 2024, for an AEW Collision taping for the Saturday, March 9, 2024 episode at 8/7c on TNT.

