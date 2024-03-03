The return of Rey Fenix has been announced.

Fenix, one-half of The Lucha Bros tag-team with Penta El Zero Miedo, will return to the ring this coming May after being on the sidelines since October.

Penta El Zero Miedo made the announcement, challenging his tag-team partner for a one-on-one showdown at the House Of Glory: Cinco de Mayo event on May 5, 2024.

The announcement was made on Saturday night at the House Of Glory: Reckoning event by Penta himself, who challenged Fenix to a match in the ring at the show.

Rey Fenix last competed in the ring at the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show back on October 10, 2023, after suffering an injury against Jon Moxley at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show on September 20, 2023.