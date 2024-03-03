The final list of participants for the All-Star Scramble Match at tonight’s AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view has been set.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT on Saturday night, which was the final “go-home show” for tonight’s AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, the final participant for the All-Star Scramble Match was determined.

Dante Martin emerged victorious in a qualifying bout on Saturday, which also included Penta El Zero Miedo and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith.

With the win, Martin joins a field of competitors that includes Chris Jericho, Magnus, HOOK, Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer and Wardlow for the All-Star Scramble Match at AEW Revolution 2024, with the winner earning himself a future AEW World Championship opportunity.

AEW Revolution 2024 goes down tonight from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, and features the highly-anticipated retirement match for pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting.

