AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
* Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2, No Rules Match)
* Celebration for FTW Champion Ricky Starks
* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz with Konnan
* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Private Party and Angelico
* QT Marshall and The Factory to apologize to Tony Schiavone
* Tony Khan to make major new live event announcement
* The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds)
* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo (IWGP US Championship)