AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

* Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage (Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 2, No Rules Match)

* Celebration for FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* FTR with Tully Blanchard vs. Santana and Ortiz with Konnan

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Private Party and Angelico

* QT Marshall and The Factory to apologize to Tony Schiavone

* Tony Khan to make major new live event announcement

* The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers) vs. Hangman Page and Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds)

* Lance Archer (c) vs. Hikuleo (IWGP US Championship)