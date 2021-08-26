As noted on Wednesday, it was announced that a special AEW Saturday Night Dynamite episode will air on October 23 due to NHL coverage on TNT that Wednesday. This will be the Orlando debut for AEW.

In an update, Chris Jericho revealed that there will be split rosters for Dynamite in Orlando and the AEW presence on his “Triply Whammy” Jericho Cruise. The AEW Orlando announcement led to some fans speculating that AEW would not be on the Jericho cruise, but Jericho tweeted that he and Tony Khan were working on roster plans.

“Hey @jericho_cruise rockers!! Just letting you know that even with the #AEWDynamite event on Oct 23, there’s still gonna be an amazing roster of @AEW talent aboard the #TripleWhammy! @TonyKhan & I are putting together the great talent list & the first announcement is this Thur!,” he wrote.

AEW will also hold a Saturday Night Dynamite episode the week before, on October 16, also due to the NHL on TNT.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that original plans were to tape a live Dynamite episode from the Bahamas while the cruise was out, but the COVID-19 pandemic is not allowing that.

Jericho’s cruise will sail from Miami to Grand Bahama Island from Thursday, October 21 to Monday, October 25. Stay tuned for more details.

