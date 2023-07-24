Dante Martin was injured at the ROH Supercard of Honor event, where he was working a Reach for the Sky ladder match.

Things went wrong when he took a Penta El Zero Miedo destroyer off a ladder through multiple tables, leading to him being rushed to the hospital.

Dave Meltzer pointed out on Wrestling Observer Radio that during the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event, Ian Riccaboni shared an update on Martin.

That update was Martin is ahead of schedule in his recovery, the first update on Martin since he got the surgery for the injury and an indication he’s on his way back.

We wish Martin a speedy recovery.