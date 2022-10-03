As noted, the legendary Keiji Mutoh will retire his “The Great Muta” character on January 22 in Yokohama, Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye” event. AEW’s Sting will join his longtime friend and rival that night for a six-man tag team match. Muta recently appeared at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage to help Sting and Darby Allin defeat The House of Black. It was then announced that Sting will join Muta in Japan this January.

Sting recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and commented on the recent reunion with Muta, his own in-ring career, and teaming up with Muta one last time in Japan.

“I know my days are numbered, so I’m trying to make the most out of the time left and give the fans everything I have before this wave comes into shore for good,” Sting said. “I’m grateful that Muta was able to be here with me in the United States. That’s a memory I’m going to hold onto, and it signifies the end of our era. I’m looking forward to having one last grand hoorah with The Great Muta, especially in Japan.”

Sting noted that he is trying to get Allin to be the third man on their team that night.

“I’m trying to get Darby Allin to come with me,” Sting said. “It’s such an honor, especially since that will be his last night as The Great Muta character.”

Sting revealed that Muta’s recent AEW Rampage appearance was planned via Zoom call. He commented on what Muta was worried about before the appearance.

“It’s been over 30 years, but I can still feel that excitement of sharing the ring with him,” Sting said. “The first time we were ever together, we knew there was a chemistry there. It didn’t matter if we were in Philadelphia or Fukuoka. There was a magic, that’s for sure.

“Muta has transcended wrestling. He became a household name in Japan and America. Even last week in AEW, people remembered him. He was worried about that. ‘Will they remember?’ he asked me, and I said, ‘Of course, they’ll definitely remember.’ I set Muta apart from everyone else in my book. He helped me become a household name in Japan, too.”

Sting noted that he eagerly accepted the request from Muta for January’s big match.

“When it’s Muta asking, I’ll always say yes,” Sting said. “Every time we speak, it’s like no time has passed. I know we’re older now, but it doesn’t feel that way when we’re together. It’s such an honor. He is one of the greatest to ever do this.”

EXCLUSIVE: One of @Sting’s greatest rivals of all time, the Great MUTA @muto_keiji, joins him as an ally one last time in America here at #AEWRampage Grand Slam. Tune in NOW on TNT pic.twitter.com/MYyravHfaL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

