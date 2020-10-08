On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared in video form to congratulate Chris Jericho on his 30-year wrestling anniversary. Today, AEW shared Tanahashi’s video once again and teased that Jericho and the Ace could potentially clash inside an AEW ring. They write, “Tanahashi vs Jericho not one, not two, but ten more times?! Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared last night to wish @IAmJericho a happy 30th anniversary in the professional wrestling industry.”

Tanahashi wasn’t the only big name to wish the Demo God well. A number of celebrities, including Jericho’s dad and hockey legend Ted Irvine appeared in video form to ring in his 30-year wrestling anniversary. Afterwards Jericho would tweet out, “Thanks to the amazing, star studded cast of characters who joined me to celebrate #Jericho30 last night on #AEWDynamite…including my Dad #TeddyIrvine!”