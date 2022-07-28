AEW announced on this evening’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite that they will be debuting in Canada this fall.

The promotion revealed that on October 12th they will be coming to the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto for a live episode of Dynamite, then will return the next night, October 13th, for a taping of Rampage. Tickets will be going on sale on August 26th.

