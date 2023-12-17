AEW President Tony Khan has announced on social media that The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will be defending the Trios Championship against Top Flight and Action Andretti on the December 23rd edition of Collision, which is the promotion’s Holiday Bash special.
This comes after an encounter the two teams had on this evening’s Collision.
#TheAcclaimed & #DaddyAss have started the hunt against #TheDevil, but #TopFlight & Action Andretti lay down a challenge!
Watch #AEWCollision #WinterIsComing LIVE on TNT!@PlatinumMax | @Bowens_Official | @RealBillyGunn | @lucha_angel1 | @dariusmartin612 | @ActionAndretti pic.twitter.com/exo0qR3D5W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2023
Next Saturday, 12/23
Saturday #AEWCollision Holiday Bash
San Antonio, TX@TNTdrama 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW World Trios Title Match
The Acclaimed @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax @RealBillyGunn vs
Top Flight @lucha_angel1 @DariusMartin612 @ActionAndretti
Collision Next Saturday on TNT! pic.twitter.com/qYpuxuqbSl
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 17, 2023
