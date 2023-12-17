Thunder Rosa is back.

The AEW superstar and former women’s champion had been out of action since the fall of 2022, but made a triumphant return on this evening’s AEW Collision in Garland, Texas. Rosa was previously shown doing commentary at the Spanish-announce table, but jumped into the ring to help Abadaon, who was being beaten down by Skye Blue and current reigning TBS Champion, Julia Hart.

No word yet if this is a full on return for Rosa, or if she was just getting a pop in front of her homestate. Latest reports revealed that La Mera Mera was cleared for a return following her back issues.

Stay tuned.