Thunder Rosa is back.
The AEW superstar and former women’s champion had been out of action since the fall of 2022, but made a triumphant return on this evening’s AEW Collision in Garland, Texas. Rosa was previously shown doing commentary at the Spanish-announce table, but jumped into the ring to help Abadaon, who was being beaten down by Skye Blue and current reigning TBS Champion, Julia Hart.
Skye Blue & Julia Hart attack Abadon!
December 17, 2023
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2023
Thunder Rosa has seen enough!
December 17, 2023
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2023
No word yet if this is a full on return for Rosa, or if she was just getting a pop in front of her homestate. Latest reports revealed that La Mera Mera was cleared for a return following her back issues.
Stay tuned.