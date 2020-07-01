AEW Will Award Prizes To Fans During Tonight’s Fyter Fest Special On TNT

AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be awarding prizes to fans on tonight’s broadcast of the Fyter Fest special on TNT. The promotion states that during the picture-in-picture commercial breaks AEW will share a unique hashtag, with fans able to tweet the company for a special prize including a personal zoom call with superstar Chris Jericho to the grand prize winner. Check out the details below.
During the three picture-in-picture commercial breaks, there will be a unique hashtag shown.
THE FIRST TEN PEOPLE who tweet that unique hashtag to AEWrestling will receive a #AEW prize package & the grand prize winner will receive a zoom call from @IAmJericho.
*US ONLY pic.twitter.com/61iyqe6An7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 1, 2020
