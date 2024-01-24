A new segment has been announced for this evening’s AEW Dynamite.

The world champion Samoa Joe will speak to AEW audiences following his successful defense of the world title on last week’s program against HOOK.

TONIGHT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork We'll hear from #AEW World Champion @SamoaJoe, LIVE Tonight! Last Wednesday, Joe retained the Championship in an intense main event! What comes next for the Champ? Find out TONIGHT on TBS, LIVE on @AEWonTV! pic.twitter.com/H0tdmK0kLc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 24, 2024

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. Below is the current card for tonight:

-AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony

-Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will speak

-Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

-Swerve Strickland vs. Jeff Hardy

-Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet

-‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo face-to-face

-Sting & Darby Allin will speak