AEW star Thunder Rosa is interested in cashing in on the trend of combat sport athletes facing off against social media stars.

Rosa recently spoke with Fightful for an upcoming interview and said she’s very interested in a Triller-style fight against any star from the TikTok social media platform.

Rosa has fought MMA and her Combate Americas contract was originally set to expire this year. She continues to train MMA, but does not have any fights on the horizon.

Triller has promoted several popular fight events since the summer of 2020, including the exhibition between boxer Roy Jones Jr. and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer/boxer Mike Tyson, YouTuber Jake Paul vs. former NBA player Nate Robinson, Paul vs. former UFC star Ben Askren, and more.

