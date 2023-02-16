DDT Pro-Wrestling has announced a new match for its show in Los Angeles on WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Daisuke Sasaki and KANON will be taking on the duo of Jun Akiyama and AEW’s Eddie Kingston.

Kingston has expressed his respect for Akiyama in the past and the two wrestled one-on-one during the AEW Full Gear BUY-IN last November.

March 30 DDT Hollywood Match Card 📢#AEW 's Eddie Kingston and Jun Akiyama in a dream tag match vs DAMNATION T.A! ⚔️Dramatic Dream Tag Match

Akiyama & Kingston vs Sasaki & KANON! 🔽Show Detailshttps://t.co/c1eTDvzHRD

🔽Tickets:https://t.co/JTWwUaQmJy#ddtHOLLYWOOD #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/NStOyeLOuu — DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) February 16, 2023

The show is part of GCW The Collective on March 30. Here is the card: