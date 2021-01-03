AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter to share her goals for the new year.
She wrote, “This year’s goals: Promo in the ring, appearance on some media in the US, restart MAKAI show, make NEO IZANAGI series bigger, see Benedict Cumberbatch. #AEW #AEWonTNT #hikarushida #?? #MAKAI”
NEO IZANAGI is a series that she stars in on the MAKAI Official YouTube Channel. Shida won the championship at Double Or Nothing on May 23, 2020.
