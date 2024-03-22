There is good news coming out of the Anoa’i family today.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Fame legend Afa “The Wild Samoan” Anoa’i has undergone successful surgery to repair multiple fractures in his back.

The son of Afa Anoa’i broke the news on Monday via a post on Facebook that his father had suffered a fractured back in two places following a bad fall, and that as a result, he was being transferred to a hospital.

Anoa’i is still awaiting to undergo a heart valve replacement surgery.

We here at WrestlingHeadlines.com extend our best wishes to the Anoa’i family as Afa continues to recover and deal with additional health issues.