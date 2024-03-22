WWE SmackDown Results 3/22/24

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

Mysterio slaps Escobar in the face. Mysterio with forearm shivers. Mysterio whips Escobar across the ring. Mysterio scores the elbow knockdown. Mysterio slams Escobar’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Escobar reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Mysterio with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Mysterio kicks Escobar in the chest. Mysterio with a punch/hamstring kick combination. Mysterio applies a wrist lock. Escobar blocks The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Mysterio with two forearm shivers. Mysterio with a Hurricanrana. Mysterio stomps on Escobar’s chest. Mysterio with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Mysterio taunts Escobar. Escobar reverses out of the irish whip from Mysterio. Mysterio dodges The Big Boot. Escobar with the elbow knockdown. Escobar repeatedly stomps on Mysterio’s chest. Escobar whips Mysterio across the ring. Escobar with The Kitchen Sink. Escobar with a running basement dropkick for a one count.

Escobar drives Mysterio chest first into the turnbuckles. Standing Switch Exchange. Mysterio sends Escobar shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Mysterio with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Mysterio with a Sliding Splash to the outside. Escobar regains control of the match during the commercial break. Escobar applies a rear chin lock. Mysterio kicks the left knee of Escobar. Mysterio with a straight right hand. Escobar responds with a Corner Meteora. Escobar talks smack to Mysterio. Escobar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Escobar puts Mysterio on the top turnbuckle. Mysterio kicks Escobar in the face. Mysterio with rapid fire haymakers. Escobar with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Escobar gets Mysterio tied up in the tree of woe. Escobar kicks Mysterio in the ribs. Mysterio sends Escobar shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Mysterio with a Flying Crossbody Block off the top of the ring post. Mysterio rolls Escobar back into the ring. Mysterio with The Seated Senton. Mysterio with two clotheslines. Escobar goes for a Sunset Flip, but Mysterio counters with a basement dropkick. Mysterio with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count. Mysterio dropkicks Escobar into the middle rope. Mysterio goes for The 619, but Escobar counters with The SuperKick. Escobar with a FaceBuster for a two count. Escobar calls Mysterio a pathetic old man. Mysterio repeatedly kicks Escobar in the face. Mysterio dropkicks Escobar to the floor. Mysterio clears the announce table. Mysterio with a Flying Seated Senton into the timekeeper’s area. Mysterio drives Escobar face first into the ring post. Mysterio with a forearm smash. Dominik trips Mysterio behind the referee’s back. Escobar hits The 619. Escobar connects with The Phantom Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Santos Escobar via Pinfall

– Bayley thanks Naomi for having her back last week. Naomi says that Iyo Sky is going to feel all of this glow. Bayley didn’t want Naomi to be dragged into the middle of this. Bianca BelAir is not buying that because karma is catching up to Bayley. Maybe Bayley will realize that actions have consequences. Bayley and Bianca continue to bicker with each other. Naomi wants to have a conversation with Bianca on the side. All of Bianca’s feelings are valid, but there’s nothing Naomi can do about it. That’s not going to stop Naomi getting retribution. Damage CTRL has the numbers advantage, she can’t do it all by herself, neither could Bianca.

– Bron Breakker Vignette.

Second Match: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. The Good Brothers w/Mia Yim In A Six Pack Challenge Qualifying Match

Austin Theory and Luke Gallows will start things off. Theory pie faces Gallows. Gallows uppercuts Theory. Gallows slams Theory’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson kicks Theory in the gut. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with a gut punch. Gallows launches Theory to the corner. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows with another uppercut. Theory responds with a cross chop. Theory tags in Waller. Gallows uppercuts Waller. Gallows tags in Anderson. Double Irish Whip. Toe Kick/Running Boot Combination. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Theory. Gallows clotheslines Theory over the top rope. Anderson lands The SomerSault Plancha. The Good Brothers pose for the crowd. A-Town Down Under regains control of the match during the commercial break.

Gallows SuperKicks Waller. Waller tags in Theory. Gallows punches Theory. Gallows with The Chokeslam. Mia drops Waller with a deep arm-drag on the floor. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson with a Running Senton Splash. Anderson knocks Waller off the ring apron. Anderson scores two elbow knockdowns. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Theory. Anderson thrust kicks the midsection of Theory. Anderson with a SomerSault NeckBreaker. Theory decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Anderson with Two SpineBusters. Anderson denies The A-Town Down. Anderson kicks Theory in the face. Anderson with a Flying NeckBreaker for a two count. Anderson tags in Gallows. Waller denies The Magic Killer. Waller scores a right jab. Gallows launches Waller over the top rope. Theory uses Waller for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of Roman Reigns’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Third Match: Iyo Sky w/Damage CTRL vs. Naomi

We see Sky viciously attacking Bayley in the backstage area. Naomi with forearm shivers. Naomi backs Sky into the turnbuckles. Naomi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Naomi with The Scorpion Kick. Naomi slams Sky’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Naomi is choking Sky with her boot. Naomi repeatedly stomps on Sky’s chest. Sky fires back with forearm shivers of her own. Naomi reverses out of the irish whip from Sky. Sky kicks Naomi in the face. Sky with a Flying Hurricanrana. Sky with a Corner Dropkick. Sky is choking Naomi with her knee. Sky applies a chin lock in the ropes. Sky repeatedly kicks Naomi in the face. Naomi slaps Sky in the ribs. Sky sends Naomi to the corner. Naomi with a Flying Enzuigiri. Naomi with a Leg Lariat. Naomi plays to the crowd. Naomi drops Sky with The Spinning Bulldog for a two count.

Sky has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Naomi launches Sky over the top rope. Naomi with The Roundhouse Kick. Naomi with a Stunner. Naomi follows that with a Running Bulldog into the top turnbuckle pad. Naomi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Naomi with a Hesitation Dropkick. Naomi decks Sky with a back elbow smash. Naomi with a low enzuigiri. Naomi kicks Sky into the turnbuckles. Naomi hits The Splitting Leg Drop Splash for a two count. Sky slams Naomi’s head on the top rope. Sky with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Sky with The Shotgun Meteora. Sky ascends to the top turnbuckle. Naomi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naomi with The SuperPlex for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Naomi fires off another head kick. Naomi applies a waist lock. Sky with repeated back elbow smashes. Naomi responds with a forearm smash. Sky with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Naomi avoids The Running Meteora. Naomi with a knee lift. Naomi nails Sky with The Heat Seeker. Naomi gets distracted by Damage CTRL. Sky attacks Naomi from behind. Sky connects with Over The MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, Damage CTRL gangs up on Naomi. Asuka blinds Naomi with the blue mist. Bianca BelAir storms into the ring to make the save. Bianca tees off on Asuka. Kairi tugs on Bianca’s braid. Bianca nails Kairi with The Glam Slam. Bianca goes for The KOD, but Dakota Kai counters with a chop block. Sky with a basement dropkick. Damage CTRL regains the numbers advantage.

Winner: Iyo Sky via Pinfall

– Jade Cargill will officially make her blue brand debut next week.

– We see LA Knight pull up to AJ Styles’ house.

– Tiffany Stratton pokes fun at Naomi and Bianca BelAir.

– We see Kevin Owens having a conversation with Nick Aldis. Owens wants to know why Aldis isn’t returning his texts. Pretty Deadly interrupts the conversation, they are confused as to why they don’t have a match at WrestleMania, Owens wouldn’t know anything about that because he’s not a tag team wrestler. Owens reminds Pretty Deadly that he won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of last year’s WrestleMania. Pretty Deadly says that Owens lives in a past. Owens challenges Pretty Deadly to a tag team match for next week. Randy Orton agrees to be Owens tag team partner. Owens proceeds to punch Pretty Deadly in the face.

Jade Cargill Promo

Let’s make something clear. I didn’t come here to be the next anyone. Jade Cargil is a once in a lifetime, generational talent. I have a presence that makes everyone sit up and stand up straight when I enter. I don’t even have to speak, and yet I’m the trending topic. I am the headline. They are going to build statues after me, and you don’t have to like it. But you damn sure can’t deny it. And that’s why I’m taking my talents to SmackDown.

LA Knight & AJ Styles Segment

WWE Digital Producer: AJ, how do you prepare for WrestleMania?

AJ Styles: Well, I missed WrestleMania last year.

We hear loud honking outside of AJ Styles’ house. It’s LA Knight. Knight tells Styles that it’s on sight. Knight and Styles gets into a massive brawl on the front lawn. He’s bringing WrestleMania to his house. We see Knight get arrested. Knight tells Styles to show up next week or he’ll have no problem returning to his house again.

Fourth Match: The Street Profits w/Bobby Lashley & B-Fab vs. The Authors Of Pain w/The Final Testament In A Six Pack Challenge Qualifying Match

Angelo Dawkins and Rezar will start things off. Dawkins with two forearm smashes. Rezar with clubbing blows to Dawkins back. Rezar tags in Akam. Akam with The Kitchen Sink. Akam with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Akam puts his knee on the back of Dawkins neck. Akam tags in Rezar. Rezar with a gut punch. Rezar talks smack to Dawkins. Rezar with a knee lift. Dawkins clings onto the top rope. Rezar with a toe kick/haymaker combination. Rezar whips Dawkins across the ring. Dawkins holds onto the ropes. Dawkins kicks Rezar in the face. Ford tags himself in. Dawkins clothesline from Rezar. Ford with The Apron Enzuigiri. Dawkins dropkicks Rezar to the floor. Dawkins dumps Akam out of the ring. AOP catches Ford in mid-air. AOP PowerBombs Ford into Dawkins. AOP has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Rezar goes into the cover for a two count. Rezar starts raining down hammerfists. Rezar whips Ford into the turnbuckles.

Rezar knocks Dawkins off the ring apron. Rezar repeatedly stomps on Ford’s chest. The referee is trying to calm down Dawkins. Rezar tags in Akam. Akam kicks Ford in the gut. Akam kicks Ford in the face. Akam tags in Rezar. Rezar with The Elbow Drop. Rezar goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ford lands back on his feet. Ford with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rezar stops Ford in his tracks. Ford ducks a clothesline from Rezar. Dawkins and Akam are tagged in. Dawkins with two clotheslines. Dawkins knocks Rezar off the apron. Akam reverses out of the irish whip from Dawkins. Dawkins leapfrogs over Akam. Dawkins with a Corkscrew Back Elbow. Dawkins delivers The Pounce on the floor. Dawkins hits The Silencer. Dawkins with The 360 Stinger Splash. Dawkins with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Ford tags himself in. Akam fights out of the electric chair position. Ford dives over Akam. Akam drops Ford with The Big Boot. Akam tags in Rezar. AOP delivers The Final Chapter for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Rezar tags in Akam. AOP goes for their NeckBreaker/SitOut PowerBomb, but Dawkins counters with The Pounce. Ford connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Street Profits via Pinfall

– Next week on SmackDown, Bianca BelAir will battle Dakota Kai. Randy Orton & Kevin Owens collides with Pretty Deadly. Plus, the final qualifying matches for The Six Pack Challenge Tag Team Ladder Match at WrestleMania. The Street Profits clashes with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The New Catch Republic takes on Legado Del Fantasma in the other match.

Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes Segment

Roman Reigns: The Wiseman made a promise, and The Tribal Chief has kept his word. And that’s what I am, I’m a man of my word. And I’m here alone, no Bloodline, well, other than The Wiseman, but he’s no physical threat, you see. So, I say we bring on Cody out here, and join you Milwaukee, that’s right, he’s going to join you because it’s time to acknowledge me. Well, here we are. I kept my word. I’m here by myself. How about you?

Cody Rhodes: Well, I am as much a man of my word as you are, so if you came alone, I came alone.

Roman Reigns: You said he would. You believed it, too. You’re a fool. You’re stupid to me. Hear me out. From my perspective, you’re not fit for this job. You’re not fit to be on top. You’re not fit to be the face of this company because you’re an idiot. Yeah, you’re out here thinking with your heart, thinking everybody has the best interest in you, but nobody cares. You better start thinking with your head. I mean let’s just look at what you’ve done the past month or so. You’ve aligned yourself with my little brother, Seth Rollins. And there’s all kinds of problems with that, but let me ask you, what happened on Monday? Weren’t you in a bit of jam?

Where was he at? Where was Seth at? Was he in traffic? Was it a plane delay, what is it? Was it snowing? What happened? Because it seemed like he was just showing his true colors, you know. And then he told you, what did he say, I’ll be your shield. Oh god, you understand I was in The Shield with him, right? We didn’t do good guy things, but we had a bond. And over time, I thought we were becoming family, I thought he was becoming my brother, and then what happened? He stabbed me in my back. What do you think is going to happen to you? And that’s why I think that you’re a fool, plain and simple.

Cody Rhodes: Did you ask me if I remembered The Shield, because I certainly think we all remember The Shield. You guys were unstoppable. You guys, matter of fact, were undefeated. Let me ask you something, do you remember the first team that beat The Shield? I’ll give you a hint, the last name was Rhodes. And I appreciate this education, this venom laced wisdom that you’re dropping on me. I don’t know if I wore them, yes, I did. I got my bullet cufflinks on tonight, so I’m certainly not unfamiliar with factions, betrayal, all that good stuff while I was off doing something. But this isn’t a faction that you’re talking about.

The Bloodline is not a faction, it’s family above all. So, can I trust Seth Freakin’ Rollins? I didn’t even think to do that. Let me ask them. Do you guys think I can trust Seth Freakin’ Rollins? Seth Rollins, he might hate my guts. I don’t think you expected that. You might be right, he might hate my guts. But I do know one thing, he hates you even more. And I’ll see your situation, and I’ll raise you another. Can I trust Seth Rollins? Roman, can you trust your partner at WrestleMania? Can you trust The Rock? I think we’re all perhaps slightly confused. In the pantheon that is The Bloodline, who is really in charge? Is it The Tribal Chief or is it The Final Boss?

Roman Reigns: That’s old. Didn’t you just say that to him, but the other way around? That’s all you got? This is what I’m talking about here. Spoking and spun like a true politician. I mean, what are we doing out here? Are you running for governor? Hey, anybody got a kid that needs to be kissed. Do you want an autograph? Because Cody will pull your kid out, and make him a part of his entrance, because he loves you. That’s all you do, promise this, promise that, but you don’t ever deliver, you don’t ever keep these promises. You told all these people all these lies, and nothing ever comes through fruition. And you want to know why? Because you’re number two. But, hey, I mean that with respect. You all would be lucky to be in number two, but you’re not even close. This is the greatest number two of all-time, but that’s all you will ever be, is number two because I’m number one, forever.

Cody Rhodes: Let’s get real here. You grew up in this industry, same as I did. You were probably a little kid, looking in the mirror, wanting to be the next, the face of a generation, the biggest superstar to come along, the biggest pro wrestling star. We’re talking Bruno, we’re talking Flair, we’re talking Hogan, we’re talking Rock, we’re talking Austin, we’re talking Cena. I have conceded to the idea that the generation that follows us, our kids, will probably grow up wanting to be the next Roman Reigns. That is your destiny, but I feel that you are unfamiliar with mine. I’m the greatest number two? The greatest number two, well, when it comes to WrestleMania, when it comes to who defeats you for this championship that you’ve held for all this time. I’m not number two, I’m the one. Good luck at WrestleMania.

Cody extends his hand out to Roman. Roman drops the microphone and backs away. Roman refuses to shake Cody’s hand. He decides to shake Heyman’s hand instead. Roman starts walking up the ramp way. Roman snaps his fingers and Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso appears in the crowd. Cody starts smiling at Roman. Seth Rollin and Jey Uso appears in the crowd. The Bloodline starts back peddling as the show goes off the air.

