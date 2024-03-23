WWE returns to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, Fightful Select has released spoiler match and segment listings for the show, as well as other backstage notes.
WWE SmackDown (3/22) Spoiler Lineup:
* Rey Mysterio will face Santos Escobar.
* In a WrestleMania Qualifier match, OC will take on Grayson Waller & Austin Theory.
* Naomi will go up against IYO SKY.
* Another WrestleMania Qualifier match will see the Street Profits against AOP.
* Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will have a face-to-face confrontation.
WWE SmackDown (3/22) Backstage Notes:
* Cedric Alexander will face Odyssey Jones at the SPEED tapings.
* Tyler Bate will take on Angel Garza at the SPEED tapings.
* Kofi Kingston will fight Dominik Mysterio in a post-show dark match, likely with Xavier Woods in attendance.
* Jey Uso will battle Gunther in another post-show dark match.
* Michin, Paul Ellering, and Damage CTRL are set to appear on the show.
Other WWE SmackDown (3/22) Spoilers:
* The Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns face-off will span two segments.
* All matches scheduled for tonight will also span two segments.
* Following Naomi vs. IYO, LA Knight and AJ Styles will have an offsite angle.
* No one is reported to be with Roman Reigns tonight, at least internally.
* Tyler Bate emerged victorious against Angel Garza on WWE Speed.