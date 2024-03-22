Some interesting faces have been spotted backstage at the site of tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE NXT Superstars Edris Enofe, Malik Blade and Myles Borne are all backstage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is the venue that will host tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX show at 8/7c.

Additionally, highly-touted women’s prospect and former longtime AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill is also backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Whether Cargill, or the aforementioned WWE NXT Superstars will appear on-camera on tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Milwaukee, WI.