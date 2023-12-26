AJ Francis (Top Dolla) has secured a significant role in the upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

On December 26, the former WWE star made the exciting announcement via his social media platforms that he has been chosen by Cheez-It to represent the MVP Title at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. This highly anticipated game will feature the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers. He writes:

January 1st… Issa New Year… & WE OUT$IDE… @cheezit signed me to represent the MVP title at the @CitrusBowl as @HawkeyeFootball takes on @Vol_Football in Orlando on New Years Day! Ya favorite wrestler couldn’t host a JV game. #CitrusBowl #CheezIt #WeOutside

A former college football player for the University of Maryland, Francis entered the NFL undrafted but went on to sign with the Miami Dolphins. His journey in the NFL included stints with the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins (now the Commanders), and the New York Giants.

Francis was released by WWE in 2021.