First Match: Chase U vs. OTM w/Scrypts In The All Or Nothing Match

Andre Chase and Lucien Price will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Price shoves Chase towards the corner. Strong lockup. Price continues to outpower Chase. Chase ducks a clothesline from Price. Chase applies a side headlock. Price goes for a bodyslam, but Chase lands back on his feet. Chase with two dropkicks. Chase tags in Hudson. Double Irish Whip. Chase U double teams Price in the corner. Hudson with a forearm smash. Hudson with heavy bodyshots. Hudson applies a wrist lock. Hudson tags in Chase. Chase with a flying double axe handle strike. Chase U works on the left wrist of Price. Chase kicks Price in the gut. Drop Toe Hold/Running Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Chase gets distracted by Nima. Price with a Back Heel Kick. Price tags in Nima. Nima with clubbing back elbow smashes. Nima with a corner clothesline. Nima drops his weight on Chase’s back for a two count. Nima with a forearm smash.

Nima stands on the back of Price’s neck. Nima with a gut punch. Price attacks Chase from the outside. Nima with a Running Knee Strike. Price stomps on the left hand of Chase. Price with clubbing shoulder blocks. Price with a corner clothesline. Price tags in Nima. Nima applies an arm-bar. Nima drives his knee into the midsection of Chase. Nima launches Chase to the corner. Chase ducks a clothesline from Nima. Chase is displaying his fighting spirit. Chase side steps Nima into the turnbuckles. Chase tags in Hudson. Hudson with a flurry of strikes. Hudson drops Price with The Big Boot. Hudson ducks a clothesline from Nima. Hudson unloads a flurry of jabs. Hudson with The Bionic Elbow. Hudson with a Death Valley Driver into Nima. Hudson brings Scrypts into the ring. Hudson tags in Chase. Chase dives over Price. Price SuperKicks Chase. Price tags in Nima. OTM connects with The Assisted Spinebuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: OTM via Pinfall

The NXT Year End Awards

Tag Team Of The Year: The Creed Brothers

Female Superstar Of The Year: Tiffany Stratton

Male Superstar Of The Year: Ilja Dragunov

Match Of The Year: Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov From No Mercy

Moment Of The Year: The Undertaker’s Appearance

– Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams talked about the injury that Ilja Dragunov suffered last week. Melo tells Trick to take his shot whether Dragunov is one hundred percent or not.

Second Match: Noam Dar (c) w/Meta Four vs. Josh Briggs For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Briggs shoves down Dar. Dar applies a wrist lock. Briggs sends Dar to the corner. Briggs tells Dar to bring it. Dar signals for the test of strength. Dar slaps Briggs in the face. Dar ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Dar kicks the right knee of Briggs. Dar with a Superman Forearm. Dar with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Briggs throws Dar into the turnbuckles. Dar ducks another clothesline from Briggs. Dar with Two Mid-Kick. Briggs goes for a PowerBomb, but Dar lands back on his feet. Dar crawls under Briggs legs. Dar uppercuts Briggs. Briggs with a SideWalk Slam. Briggs with a Big Splash for a two count. Briggs applies the single leg crab. Briggs goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dar lands back on his feet. Dar whips Briggs across the ring. Briggs delivers The Pounce for a two count. Dar clings onto the top rope. Briggs gets Dar in position for a PowerBomb as time expires.

SECOND ROUND

Briggs catches Dar in mid-air. Briggs with The Bossman Slam for a two count. Briggs goes for a PowerBomb, but Dar counters with a Guillotine Choke. Briggs puts Dar on the top turnbuckle. Dar with a forearm smash. Briggs goes for a Chokeslam, but Dar counters with The Triangle Choke. Briggs with The One-Arm BuckleBomb. Briggs drops Dar with The Clothesline From Hell which scores the first pinfall of this match.

THIRD ROUND

Dar regroups on the outside. Meta Four gets in Briggs’ way. Briggs avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Briggs with a double leg takedown. Briggs transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Briggs whips Dar back first into the turnbuckles. Briggs gets distracted by Jakara Jackson. Dar kicks the back of Briggs left knee. Dar with repeated mid-kicks. Dar kicks out the legs of Briggs. Dar with a Sliding Mid-Kick. Dar repeatedly slams the left leg of Briggs on the ring apron. Dar wraps Briggs legs around the steel ring post. Dar with a Running Dropkick. Dar with a Sliding Lariat across the back of Briggs neck. Briggs responds with a Lariat. Dar wisely exits the ring. Forearm Exchange. Dar with a Roundhouse Kick. Dar nails Briggs with a DDT on the apron. Dar dodges The Big Boot. Dar with an Enzuigiri off the ringside barricade as time expires.

FOURTH ROUND

Dar with Two Running Pump Kicks. Dar with a flying forearm smash off the middle turnbuckle for a two count. Dar follows that with a Flying Kick for a two count. Dar toys around with Briggs. Briggs drops Dar with The Big Boot. Briggs Chokeslams Dar for a two count. Dar with a low soccer kick in the ropes. Dar with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Briggs goes for another Chokeslam, but Dar counters with a Discus Back Elbow. Dar with another superman forearm. Dar applies The Champagne Super Knee Bar. Briggs refuses to quit. Dar with repeated elbow strikes. Briggs rocks Dar with a forearm smash. Lash Legend attacks Briggs with the bucket behind the referee’s back. Dar hooks the outside leg for a two count. Briggs attacks Dar with the bucket which forces the disqualification.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Noam Dar via Disqualification



– Nathan Frazer tells Axiom that he’s glad that Bron Breakker didn’t win the Male Superstar Of The Year Award. Bron was standing behind Frazer the entire time. Bron tells Frazer that his speed will have no effect on him because he’s the bad ass of WWE. Frazer challenges Bron to a match. Frazer says that Bron won’t be able to catch him with a Spear.

Third Match: Cora Jade vs. Karmen Petrovic

Jade talks smack to Petrovic after the bell rings. Jade starts shoving Petrovic. Petrovic rocks Jade with a forearm smash. Petrovic with a back heel kick. Jade drives Petrovic back first into the turnbuckles. Jade with clubbing shoulder blocks. Petrovic rolls Jade over for a two count. Jade with a Rising Knee Strike. Jade with a running back elbow across the back of Petrovic’s neck for a two count. Jade repeatedly stomps on Petrovic’s chest. Jade whips Petrovic into the turnbuckles. Jade stomps on Petrovic’s back.

Jade with clubbing blows to Petrovic’s back. Jade tugs on Petrovic’s hair. Petrovic with heavy bodyshots. Jade repeatedly drives Petrovic face first into the canvas. Petrovic avoids The Springboard Double Foot Stomp. Petrovic with a drop toe hold. Petrovic kicks Jade in the face. Petrovic scores two forearm knockdowns. Petrovic with a Roundhouse Kick. Petrovic delivers The Robinson Special for a two count. Jade sends Petrovic throat first into the top rope. Jade connects with The Double Underhook DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Jade continues to beatdown Petrovic. Gigi Dolin storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Cora Jade via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2023 Men’s Breakout Tournament

Wrist Lock Exchange. Osborne keeps King grounded. King backs Osborne into the ropes. Trey Bearhill appears on the stage with a steel chair. King with a throat thrust. Bearhill takes a seat to watch the action. Osborne kicks King in the gut. Osborne with a forearm smash. King reverses out of the irish whip from Osborne. Osborne decks King with a back elbow smash. King thrust kicks the back of Osborne’s left knee. King with a Springboard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. King applies a single leg crab. Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne are cheering on Osborne from the crowd. Osborne with a Monkey Flip.

Osborne ducks a clothesline from King. Osborne with a Leg Lariat. Osborne with a Standing Tornillo for a two count. Chop Exchange. King kicks Osborne in the jaw. King ducks a clothesline from Osborne. King with a BackBreaker. King with a Straight Jacket Backstabber for a two count. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. King puts Osborne on the top turnbuckle. King slaps Osborne in the chest. Forearm Exchange. King gets distracted by Bearhill. Osborne sends King crashing into the canvas. Osborne connects with The Shooting Star Press to pickup the victory. After the match, Bearhill tees off on King. King retreats to the outside.

Winner: Riley Osborne via Pinfall

– Ava tells Kelly Kincaid that there’s no medical update regarding Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov will show up to the building to let everyone know whether or not the match at New Years Evil is still on.

Fifth Match: Bron Breakker vs. Nathan Frazer

