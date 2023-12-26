Enzo Amore addresses a rumor.

The former WWE superstar participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he was asked about potentially teaming with Chris Jericho to battle Ricky Starks and his old partner Big Bill at AEW Worlds End. This is what he had to say:

Would I? That is definitely something that is not in the cards right now because I am a free agent. I don’t know what the deal is over there, I don’t know who is doing what, who has the pencil, I don’t know who is wrestling who. I just know that I’m damn proud of Big Bill holding the tag team titles. The last thing I would ever want to do is break his leg and take it away from him. I love that guy. I’m pulling for him, I’m rooting for him. I’m not trying to beat him up. Everyone knows I would beat him up, I would beat the hell out of him. [Smiles, implying sarcasm]. Seriously, Big Bill, how unbelievable is that story. What he overcame, where he’s at right now, nobody is happier than I am to see the success of that man.

Jericho is currently without a partner due to Kenny Omega going down with diverticulitis. Amore’s name was mentioned by Jericho during a promo battle between the four men, which was met with loud cheers. Jericho’s partner, whoever it may be, has yet to be revealed.

