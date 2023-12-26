WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW superstar/Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi on the latest edition of his My World podcast. Double-J begins by looking back at working with The Ace inside the ring, which included him smashing one of his classic guitars over the former world champion’s head.

Tanahashi, when I get down and talk about favorite guitar shots, you always kind of go with the low-hanging fruit, but I guess as far as careless to, the one I got to crack on Tanahashi is definitely a favorite because hearing a Japan audience react to a surprise one was a lot of fun. Tanahashi is one of those, when you witnessed Tanahashi in his prime in Japan, it was, without a doubt, you knew you were just kind of watching a talent that was larger than life. His work is fantastic. But his charisma always set him apart. Just fantastic.

Jarrett later discusses Tanahashi’s new role as President of NJPW. He wishes him luck and reminds him that running a company is much different than wrestling for one.

But for him to be stepping into this role, only time will tell. I mean obviously, he’s been groomed on so many different levels, but it’s a whole different story when you’re put in the driver’s seat, so to speak. I wish him but nothing but success, everything that goes with it. Those folks were really affected hard by the pandemic in so many ways, much more so than here, and we were obviously super affected, but a lot long-term, and their business model is different. It’s so live-event-based, revenue driven, and all that. So I wish him nothing but luck,

