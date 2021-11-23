Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Mendez (fka AJ Lee) recently spoke with the State Of Mind podcast and recalled how she paid to have her WWE tryout years ago.

“I also paid to tryout, which is such a gimmick,” she joked. “But it worked, I got hired. I don’t think I was supposed to succeed. I think I was good in the ring and I was supposed to train the other girls that were way hotter to go TV. Then I just got really lucky, I got popular with the fans.”

AJ noted that she got through her tryout due to her promo ability, admitting she talked a lot of smack during the tryout.

“I talked a lot of sh*t,” she confessed. “That is my specialty, I am a sh*t talker. It was the first day. They called me in, there were like three rings and three rooms and we were running spots. I can run a spot, I am fine in the ring. But they called me into one of the rooms and were like, ‘cut a promo.’ I was like, ‘I thought we were doing that on Wednesday?’ They were like, ‘cut a promo now on the spot.’ I didn’t have anything planned so I went into a heel character and I was just a d*ck and it worked. That’s my natural instinct and it worked.”

AJ has been out of the wrestling ring for a few years now, but recently took on a non-wrestling role with WOW, as noted here.

