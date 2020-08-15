AJ Styles Names Wrestlers In WWE He’s Known The Longest, Thinks Big E Would Make A Good Intercontinental Champion

WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion AJ Styles spoke on his Twitch stream about wrestlers he’s known the longest in WWE, and who he thinks would have a good run with the I.C. title. Highlights are below.

Guys he’s known the longest:

I think that out of everyone – he’s on the injured list right now, but still, probably the guy I’ve known the longest is Xavier Woods/Austin Creed. I’m trying to think who else would be in there. Like, Samoa Joe would be my closest on RAW.

How good Dolph Ziggler and Jeff Hardy are at selling:

I love Ziggler, man. He is awesome. I think that when it comes to selling, man, he is one of the best. He really is. I put him right up there with Jeff Hardy. Jeff Hardy is one of the best too.

Thinks Big E would be a good I.C. champion:

There are a couple of guys that I think would do well with the Intercontinental Championship,” AJ said. “I would love for them to get the opportunity, but I think that everything comes at the right time. Like, the story and everything else has to go with it. I think there’s a lot of people thinking Big E might be up there. He might be that guy, I don’t know.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)