WWE superstar AJ Styles answered more pro-wrestling related questions on a recent episode of his Twitch stream. Here is what he had to say.

Says he would love to face Triple H at WrestleMania:

“I would love to wrestle Triple H [at WrestleMania]. I really want to get in the ring with him. There’s always a reason – it’s not just because he’s Triple H. I always love getting to learn from guys like that. Wrestling The Undertaker was awesome for me. To have that – I’ve tagged with Triple H in Japan, but I’ve never went up against him. The challenge is out there, Triple H. If you want some of The Phenomenal One, let me know and we’ll take care of business. If you want me to come down to NXT and do it in front of your NXT family, then that’s the way it has to be. Just let me know!”

Thoughts on becoming a commentator:

“I don’t think I would be a good commentator. I get too involved. It’s like when I play video games – I just get sucked in to it. It wouldn’t be good. I could see myself being a recruiter or scout, if you will. I really want to find guys and girls that have wanted to be in the business their whole lives. Or even find people that got into the business and just became obsessed with it, like I was. I never wanted to be a pro wrestler. Once I got it in my head that I was going to wrestle, it was all I thought about. It was like a vision quest. You couldn’t stop me and couldn’t tell me that I wasn’t going to make it in the business. You couldn’t tell me I wouldn’t be somewhere, I was going to make it and you couldn’t tell me any different. I was obsessed over it. I just wanted to learn and understand everything.”

Winning the WWE championship:

“I was really excited. It was a great opportunity for me. I couldn’t have been in there with someone better in Dean Ambrose, or Moxley – whatever you want to call him. He’s an awesome dude and I had a lot of fun wrestling with him. The opportunity to be the WWE Champion was really cool for me. It was an accomplishment. Who would have thought that AJ Styles would be the WWE Champion? It was a big deal for me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)