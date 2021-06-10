During his interview with Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast pro-wrestling superstar and current free agent Aleister Black spoke about how a lot of higher-ups in WWE were confused about his release, even referring to his cut as a “why him” moment. Hear the former NXT champion’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On the outpouring of support he’s received from colleagues and friends:

There are a lot of guys who have reached out. Right before [podcast recording], Edge called me and I couldn’t pick up. There has been such a reaction on my release. Being released is one thing, but if you’re released and there is no response, that’s bleak and dark and can get into your head. There’s been outpouring support from friends, colleagues, family, and fans.

Says there are higher-ups in WWE who were confused as to why he was released:

It’s helped. I’ve spoken to a lot of higher-ups and they don’t understand it. Throughout the entire company there is a ‘why him?’ It’s a good feeling that the perception you have of ‘why am I being let go?’ is shared by many high up in the company that are very close to the boss.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)