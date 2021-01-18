WWE has already confirmed that Alexa Bliss will take on Asuka in a singles match on Monday’s episode of Raw.

This will be a non-title match involving the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion, but if Bliss can score a win then she might be challenging for a title soon. This will be her first match since November.

The two stars exchanged words on social media to further hype the contest:

I’m not scared… I already met The Boogeyman at Legends Night. You and your monster don’t scare me @AlexaBliss_WWE! 🤡 🤮 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Wb5tVzZQCO — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 17, 2021

Ya . U cute 😍. Come play! https://t.co/bEeimXzflt — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 17, 2021