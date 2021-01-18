WWE has already confirmed that Alexa Bliss will take on Asuka in a singles match on Monday’s episode of Raw.
This will be a non-title match involving the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion, but if Bliss can score a win then she might be challenging for a title soon. This will be her first match since November.
The two stars exchanged words on social media to further hype the contest:
I’m not scared… I already met The Boogeyman at Legends Night. You and your monster don’t scare me @AlexaBliss_WWE! 🤡 🤮 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Wb5tVzZQCO
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 17, 2021
That’s cute. https://t.co/fgqGlUcDcS pic.twitter.com/pr8oARMoeC
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 17, 2021
That’s cute. https://t.co/nUbW0j301l pic.twitter.com/v8fwjcJafE
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 17, 2021
Ya . U cute 😍. Come play! https://t.co/bEeimXzflt
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 17, 2021
The result of this survey is wrong, isn't it?😨 https://t.co/uCm0VwIUJY
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 18, 2021